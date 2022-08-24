J’khand govt collaborates with British High Commission to award scholarship

Jharkhand government has collaborated with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission, New Delhi to award Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship to meritorious students.

This collaboration signed on August 23, 2022 will help five meritorious scholars of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Class and Minorities categories of Jharkhand to study at the most prestigious universities of the United Kingdom through the scholarship amount.

As per the statement issued by the state government, this collaboration will provide excellent educational opportunities to the leaders and change makers of tomorrow.

For this fully funded scholarship, a maximum of 5 students will be selected every academic year. Under the aegis of the scholarship, scholars will receive the academic tuition fees including examination and thesis costs, a monthly stipend sufficient to cover the cost of living of an individual student, allowance package and return airfare of the approved route from the place of residence, according to the press release.

The scholarship will also be awarded to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at the selected and esteemed universities of the United Kingdom of Great Britain. Applicants need to have 2 years of work, or equivalent experience to be eligible. Candidates who want to avail this scholarship can apply for it till November 1, 2022.

