JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Registration begins on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, direct link here

JNU MBA Admissions 2022 registration begins on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the course is till February 28, 2022. 
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University begins the registration process for JNU MBA Admissions 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the MBA program for the session 2022-24 through the official site of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply online through the official site till February 28, 2022. 

To apply for the course, candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University. For General category, OBC, and EWS candidates, a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. 

Candidates who want to apply for the course will have to pay 2000/- as application fees if belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category and 1000/- if belonging to SC/ST/PWD category. For more related details candidates can check the &lt;strong&gt;Official Brochure here&lt;/strong&gt;.

