JNU students' union polls likely in November; university forms grievance redressal cell

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) students' union elections are likely set to return November this year with the university formally constituting a grievance redressal cell to oversee the process. JNU administrative building.(HT file)

The elections, which often set the tone for national student politics, are expected to take place in mid or late November, university officials said.

According to an official circular, the elections are likely to be held between six to eight weeks from the commencement of the academic session for PhD students, which began on September 12.

In a notification issued by the Dean of Students' office, the university announced the formation of the grievance redressal cell (GRC) with a mandate to address issues related to the conduct of elections.

Headed by Dean of Students Professor Manuradha Chaudhary, the panel comprises 10 faculty members and two student representatives.

The GRC has been empowered to act as the "Court of Original Jurisdiction" in election disputes, with the vice-chancellor exercising appellate powers.

Its authority extends to prosecuting violators of the election code, inspecting financial reports of candidates, and issuing writs of subpoena -- compelling someone to appear in court to testify or to produce evidence -- to ensure compliance.

A sub-committee of observers, To aid the panel, has also been set up to monitor polling across schools and hostels.

Last year's elections saw the Left-backed student groups win three of the four central panel posts, while the RSS-affiliated ABVP broke a nine-year drought by securing the joint secretary's position.

With high-pitched campaigns and ideological clashes, JNU elections draws national attention far beyond the campus gates.