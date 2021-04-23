Home / Education / News / KVS issues notice on conduct of classes, allows teachers to work from home
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released a notice on conduct of classes where it has allowed the teachers to take online classes from home.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has issued a notice regarding the conduct of classes amid pandemic to ensure the safety of teachers, school staff, students, and parents. The Sangathan has allowed the teachers to take online classes from home and not go to school for it.

However, the Sangathan has asked all the teachers working from home to be available on phone. Principals are allowed to call them whenever required and they should be able to visit them. Also, KVS has directed that teachers not to leave the station without prior permission of the Principal.

The Sangathan has also asked the schools to contin the online classes. As per the official notice, whenever the state government allows the conduct of physical classes, the Deputy Commissioner of the region and Principal will have to ensure that appropriate COVID protocols is maintained. Also, while taking any decision regarding physical classes, the safety of students, teachers and other staffs should be kept under consideration. ‘Incase of suspension of classes as per the COVID protocol, KVS (HQ) should invariably be informed’, read the notice.

All the SOPs issued by the state government should be followed inside and outside the school premises. The Sangathan has also asked the schools to regularly notify the parents about the academic transaction taking place.

