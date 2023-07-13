Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab launches two future ready B.Tech courses

Lamrin Tech Skills University, LTSU Punjab on Thursday launched two future ready B.Tech programmes. The newly launched programs are- B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering and B.Tech Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design and Manufacturing.

While B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering is backed by IBM, B.Tech Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design and Manufacturing is launched in collaboration with Employability.life.

As per a press statement issued by LTSU, the uniqueness of these 4 year B.Tech courses are: Strong emphasis on Live Projects through Project Based Learning (PBL) and its program structure (2.5 years+0.5 years+1 year) in which student will be studying core and high end technologies in 2.5 years followed by Live projects from Industry in next semester and one year on the job deployment in Industry.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab highlighted that students with a minimum 70% marks will be eligible to join the IBM program, while minimum 60% marks is the eligibility criteria for admission in the Employability.life program.

LTSU has tied up with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for easy, collateral free financing to meet the requirements of the students. This year the varsity is aiming to admit 6000 students combining all the courses together, as per the press release.

