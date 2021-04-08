Home / Education / News / Lucknow educational institutes, barring medical ones, closed till April 15
In a bid to effectively control the spread of coronavirus infection in the district, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST
All educational institutes, barring medical ones, closed in Lucknow till April 15(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow’s District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash in a statement on Wednesday.

He, however, said examinations including the practical examinations, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol.

