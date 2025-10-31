Lucknow University will close the Samarth portal to upload the data on October 31, 2025. Candidates who want to upload the data can find the login link on the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in. Lucknow University to close Samarth portal today, upload data at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in

The official notice reads, "It is informed that as per the earlier instructions, the data of students admitted in the first semester in the colleges affiliated to the university has been directed to be updated through LURN in the college login available on the Samarth portal by 27.10.2025. In view of the above, various colleges are requesting extension of the date, hence in the interest of the students, the said date is extended till 31.10.2025."

1. Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, upload the first semester data and click on submit.

4. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

