    Lucknow University to close Samarth portal today, upload data at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in

    Lucknow University will close the Samarth Portal today, October 31, 2025. The data can be uploaded by candidates at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in. 

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:23 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Lucknow University will close the Samarth portal to upload the data on October 31, 2025. Candidates who want to upload the data can find the login link on the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

    The official notice reads, "It is informed that as per the earlier instructions, the data of students admitted in the first semester in the colleges affiliated to the university has been directed to be updated through LURN in the college login available on the Samarth portal by 27.10.2025. In view of the above, various colleges are requesting extension of the date, hence in the interest of the students, the said date is extended till 31.10.2025."

    Direct link of Samarth Portal

    How to upload data

    To upload the necessary data candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

    2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

    3. Once done, upload the first semester data and click on submit.

    4. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of Lucknow University.

    recommendedIcon
    Exam and College Guide
