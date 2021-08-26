Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh government implements NEP 2020
Madhya Pradesh government implements NEP 2020

Madhya Pradesh government launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Thursday. With this it became the second state in the country to implement the policy after Karnataka.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh government has launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With this, it has become the second state in the country to implement the policy after Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav formally launched the NEP 2020 on Thursday.

The NEP 2020 would impart knowledge, skills and values of citizenship to the students, Chouhan said.

“Through the new education policy, we have tried to give a worthy place to all the revolutionaries and great men,” the state higher education minister said on the occasion. He informed that the government is also introducing agricultural science as a subject in Vikram University and Rani Durgavati university to open up new avenues for students. The minister said that the government intends to implement NEP-2020 in all the regions of the state, which includes 16 government universities and 40 private universities, within four years.

Congratulating the state for implementing the NEP 2020, Union Education Minister said, “NEP will be the key to realising aspirations and empowering the students and youth of the state.”

The central government had launched the NEP on July 29, 20

