The Maharashtra government has extended till September 15 the deadline for submitting suggestions and objections on the draft Maharashtra Private Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Act 2026 in view of the large number of responses received from citizens and stakeholders, officials said on Monday.

Maharashtra extends deadline till Sep 15 for suggestions on draft coaching centres regulation law (REUTERS Photo/Representative)

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The School Education Department had invited suggestions and objections on the draft legislation, published in Marathi and English on its official website.

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As many as 11,410 suggestions and objections had been received till September 7, the Director of Education (Secondary) said in a statement on Monday.

The extension has been granted to provide citizens, parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders more time to submit their views and to enable the government to consider the feedback comprehensively before finalising the legislation, it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Suggestions and objections can be submitted in writing to the Education Commissioner, Maharashtra, or the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, Pune. Feedback can also be submitted through email, the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suggestions and objections can be submitted in writing to the Education Commissioner, Maharashtra, or the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, Pune. Feedback can also be submitted through email, the department said. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed legislation seeks to ensure registration, transparency, quality and accountability of private coaching centres in the state.

The final form of the Act will be decided after considering the suggestions and objections received on the draft, the department said.