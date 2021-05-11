Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021: MSCE again postpones class 5 and 8 exam

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, MSCE has again postponed Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 for classes 5 and 8 due to a surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 2021, remains postponed. The next date of the examination will be notified to the students soon. Candidates can check the official update on the official site of MSCE on mscepuppss.in.

The official update was shared by Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister of Maharashtra on her official twitter handle. She wrote, “In view of the increasing prevalence of corona, the pre-Higher Secondary Scholarship Examination (E-5V) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (E-8V) to be held on the same day in all the districts on 23rd May 2021 has been postponed immediately in view of the interest of the students.”

Earlier, the scholarship examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021. This year, a total of 47662 schools across the state have registered for the scholarship examination. A total of 632478 students of Class 5 and a total of 388335 students of Class 8 have registered to appear for the examination.

The registration process was closed by the Council on April 10, 2021. The scholarship test will be conducted in eight languages including Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Sindhi, Telugu, and Kannad.