Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Classes 1 to 7 to reopen from December 1
news

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Classes 1 to 7 to reopen from December 1

Maharashtra schools will reopen from December 1 onwards for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. 
Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Classes 1 to 7 to reopen from December 1
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in the state from December 1, 2021 onwards. The decision to reopen schools was taken after discussions with the Chief Minister, the cabinet, and paediatric task force. The schools in the urban areas will reopen from classes 1 to 7 and schools in rural areas will reopen for classes 1 to 4 on December 1. 

School Education Minister of the state, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad has shared the news on her official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “After discussing with the Chief Minister, the cabinet, and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1st to 4th in rural areas and Std 1st to 7th in urban areas from the 1st of December. We are committed to safe resumption of schools.”

The state government will emphasize on acclimatizing schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. Also, consultations with school management committees and parents will be conducted. 

The School Education Minister will also conduct deliberations with the paediatric task force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time. However, the COVID19 protocols imposed by the state and central government will be followed in all schools. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra schools reopening education
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP