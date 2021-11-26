Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Classes 1 to 7 to reopen from December 1

Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in the state from December 1, 2021 onwards. The decision to reopen schools was taken after discussions with the Chief Minister, the cabinet, and paediatric task force. The schools in the urban areas will reopen from classes 1 to 7 and schools in rural areas will reopen for classes 1 to 4 on December 1.

School Education Minister of the state, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad has shared the news on her official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “After discussing with the Chief Minister, the cabinet, and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1st to 4th in rural areas and Std 1st to 7th in urban areas from the 1st of December. We are committed to safe resumption of schools.”

The state government will emphasize on acclimatizing schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. Also, consultations with school management committees and parents will be conducted.

The School Education Minister will also conduct deliberations with the paediatric task force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time. However, the COVID19 protocols imposed by the state and central government will be followed in all schools.

