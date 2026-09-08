The Maharashtra School Education Department on Monday warned junior colleges against admitting students to Class 11 through offline or unauthorised means, saying strict action will be taken against institutions violating the centralised online admission process.

Maharashtra warns junior colleges against offline, unauthorised Class 11 admissions

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The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has directed education deputy directors to ensure strict implementation of the centralised online admission process for Class 11.

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As per a government resolution issued by the School Education and Sports Department, admissions to Class 11 in higher secondary schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra have been conducted through the centralised online system since the 2025-26 academic year.

The department said cases had come to its notice where some junior colleges were admitting students offline, including beyond their sanctioned intake.

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"Such students may face difficulties later while completing the application process for admission to Class 12 under the state board. If their admissions are not regularised, it could also affect their education," the department said.

The Directorate has, therefore, made it clear that no junior college should grant Class 11 admissions through the offline mode.

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If any violation is found, action will be proposed against the concerned junior college and its principal under Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Act, 1977 and Rules, 1981, the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) said.