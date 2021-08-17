Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MDNIY to become Harvard-like University for Yoga: Ayush Minister

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) has the potential to become the world's best educational institution in the field of Yoga at par with the US's Harvard University, said Ayush Minister Sarbabanda Sonowal on Monday.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:54 PM IST
As per an official release, Sonowal said this while addressing the students and the faculty of MDNIY on his maiden visit to the institute after taking charge as the Minister of Ayush.

"MDNIY can become the number one institute for students all over the world. We need to make global efforts for this. If the US can set up an institute like Harvard, why can't we?" Sonowal said, adding that it could open avenues for thousands of students worldwide to visit India for education and research in Yoga.

The Minister emphasised the need for a global approach to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People are standing at India's doorstep in search of beautiful and healthy bodies. At present, MDNIY has all the work, including yoga education, training, medicine and research. There should be hostel arrangements for the students at the university who come from different parts of the country. Excellent hostel facilities at MDNIY will add value to the institution," Sonowal said.

According to the release, Ayush Minister visited all the classes of the institute and interacted with students.

Talking to students, the Minister said that he practices Yoga every morning for about 30 minutes. "Sonowal also visited the library, the meditation centre and the campus of MDNIY. He also saw the performances of the students," it stated.

"MDNIY has so far given yoga training to 18,000 paramilitary soldiers in the last few years," said MDNIY Director Dr Ishwar V Basavaradi.

He added that an attempt has been made to introduce Yoga to the inmates and prisoners of Tihar Jail. "Yoga system gives new dimensions to our life. It should be included in your daily routine," he said.

