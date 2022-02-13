Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / MP govt orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance
news

MP govt orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance

MP govt orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance.
MP govt orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 02:04 PM IST
PTI | Byhindustantimes.com

 The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday ordered the opening of schools and hostels across the state with full capacity with immediate effect, in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

 The school education department's order was issued in compliance with the directives issued by the state home department, the official said. All schools, residential schools, and hostels will be started for Classes 1 to 12 with full attendance with immediate effect, he said.

 As per the order, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and social distancing should be ensured during classes. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the lifting of all COVID-19 curbs, barring the night curfew, considering the drop in infections. "Keeping in view the continuous decline in the positivity rate and active cases of COVID-19, all curbs have been eased. 

All social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, entertainment, sports activities, and fairs in the state will be held with full capacity," Chouhan said in a tweet. Madhya Pradesh had on Friday reported 2,612 new COVID-19 cases and three casualties that raised the tally of infections to 10,21,361 and toll to 10,682. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh govt school reopening
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP