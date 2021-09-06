MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The name of the Vice Chancellor's post, which is currently being called, 'Kulpati' would be renamed as 'Kulguru' in the state universities, said Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST
"As compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people. I urge the Vice Chancellors to consider the name," Yadav said.

"As compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people. I urge the Vice Chancellors to consider the name," Yadav said.

Further, he said that the department has considered the change and is proceeding towards the same.

"This matter will go to the cabinet. If everyone's approval is given, this name will be implemented," he added. 

