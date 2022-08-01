myGOV Independence Day Quiz: Answer 20 questions online, chance to win 25,000

Independence Day 2022: As a part of Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Government of India is organising an online quiz competition on “75 years of India’s Freedom- Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Contribution of Freedom Fighters in India’s Independence”. The quiz, organised by Ministry of Defence, is open till August 10 on mygov.in.

The quiz is open to all but prizes will be given to those who are 14 years old and above.

There are ten prizes – 1st: ₹25,000, 2nd: ₹15,000, 3rd: ₹10,000 and seven consolation prizes of ₹5,000 each.

How to play

The quiz is bilingual (Hindi and English). The duration of the quiz is 5 minutes, in which a maximum of 20 questions can be answered.

The criteria for selection of successful winners will be “Maximum Correct Answers in the Shortest Time”.

An individual is permitted to participate only once in the quiz. Participants have to provide his/her name, father’s/mother’s name, date of birth, correspondence address, email address and mobile number.

Bonafide documents (proof of identity, age, address and bank details), will be required to be submitted by the winners after announcement of result of the quiz.

Play the quiz now.