NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota plea today

Supreme Court to hear NEET PG Counselling 2021 EWS/ OBC quota plea on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The Apex Court has agreed to hear the plea following centre’s urgent request to hear the matter in view of the protests by resident doctors against delay in the counselling round for NEET PG.

The matter will be heard by a special bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. An urgent listing was sought by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta following which the approval was given by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

NEET PG Counselling was delayed after a plea was filed in the apex court against the Centre’s decision to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota in the All India Quota. Resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country protested over a delay in the counselling session.





