Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021: MCC directs states to revise dates, notice here
news

NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021: MCC directs states to revise dates, notice here

NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021 dates for state counselling to be revised. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021: MCC directs states to revise dates, notice here
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has directed the states to revise NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021 dates. The schedule of UG/PG counselling for each round should be extended as per directions of Hon’ble Courts in various matters pertaining to counselling from time to time. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

The Committee has directed that state counselling for each round should be conducted once All India Counselling for the respective round is completed by MCC of DGHS. The states should revise their schedule for counselling for each round of state quota counselling in such a way that the dates fall after the All India Quota counselling has been conducted. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;notice released&lt;/strong&gt;, the decision has been taken after the MCC of DGHS received representations from the state DMEs regarding revision of schedule of state counselling since the schedule of All India UG/ PG Counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS and that of state counselling are clashing.

Meanwhile, NEET PG Counseling 2021 choice filling dates for Round 2 has been extended till February 14, 2022. The choice locking for round 2 of PG counselling will start from February 13 to February 14, 2022. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg neet education
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP