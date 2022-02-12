NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021: MCC directs states to revise dates, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has directed the states to revise NEET UG/PG Counselling 2021 dates. The schedule of UG/PG counselling for each round should be extended as per directions of Hon’ble Courts in various matters pertaining to counselling from time to time. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The Committee has directed that state counselling for each round should be conducted once All India Counselling for the respective round is completed by MCC of DGHS. The states should revise their schedule for counselling for each round of state quota counselling in such a way that the dates fall after the All India Quota counselling has been conducted.

As per the <strong>notice released</strong>, the decision has been taken after the MCC of DGHS received representations from the state DMEs regarding revision of schedule of state counselling since the schedule of All India UG/ PG Counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS and that of state counselling are clashing.

Meanwhile, NEET PG Counseling 2021 choice filling dates for Round 2 has been extended till February 14, 2022. The choice locking for round 2 of PG counselling will start from February 13 to February 14, 2022.

