Courses on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and data storage would be introduced here in Himachal Pradesh University, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

New courses on emerging tech such as AI to be introduced in HPU: CM Sukhu (ANI)

HPU would be designated as the nodal agency for green hydrogen in the coming times, he said, presiding over a programme organised on the occasion of the 57th Foundation Day of the varsity.

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He said that reforms were also required in the higher education sector and universities should introduce new and employment-oriented courses.

Sukhu announced a grant of ₹5 crore for starting a B Tech course in artificial intelligence in the university. The state government would facilitate foreign visits for teachers and students' exposure and adequate funds would be made available for this purpose, he said here in a statement issued.

The CM laid the foundation stones of modern digital library and an administrative block of University Institute of Legal Studies to be built with an outlay of ₹10.25 crore and 6.09 crore, respectively.

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"I have risen to the position of the chief minister after studying here. Professor Mahavir Singh, the vice chancellor, is also associated with the institution. Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has also been a student," he said.

"Today, the entire country is taking note of the achievements of Himachal Pradesh University and its alumni are serving at important positions in various fields across the country and the state," he said.

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Speaking on the occasion, Governor and Chancellor of HPU, Kavinder Gupta said that education should not only equip students with professional skills but also nurture character, values and a spirit of service.He emphasized the need to integrate Indian knowledge systems with modern education to build a strong, self-reliant and developed India.