NIOS conducts 2-day orientation program for master trainers in Leh-Ladakh

National Institute of Open Schooling conducted the a two -day orientation Programme for the Master Trainers and Resource Persons of D.El.Ed Programme on the 30th and 31st of May 2022 at Leh-Ladakh. Participants came from all across the UT of Leh-Ladakh to attend the workshop. The session was attended by more than forty Master Trainers and Resource Persons from the D.El.Ed Program, according the press release of NIOS.

Earlier, NIOS conducted the two day teacher training workshops at Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Saroj Sharma, NIOS Chairperson and Chief Guest at the occasion, said, "Strengthening Teacher Education System via Capacity Building of Faculty must be prioritized by every institution."

Dr. Safdar Ali, IRS, Director School of Education Department, Leh, addressed the audience, inspiring and motivating them to express their concerns and suggestions for enhancing the teaching learning structure in Ladakh..

"Teachers are a significant resource in our education system, and ongoing efforts to upskill teachers will definitely solidify the upscale of the Indian academic system," Dr. Safdar Ali added.

The workshop outlined context-specific needs, as well as the knowledge, abilities, and attitudes that instructors must possess in order to facilitate formative-age children's holistic development.

