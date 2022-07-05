Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers
news

NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers

Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of MGAHV, Wardha inagurated the event and Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS presided the meeting and delivered the keynote address.
NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) organised a two-day orientation programme for teachers on July 1 and July 2, 2022 at at Sarvabhouma Gurukulam, Gokarna, Karnataka.

Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of MGAHV, Wardha inagurated the event and Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS presided the meeting and delivered the keynote address.

“His Holiness Srimadjagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi Mahaswamiji offered the blessings for the two days orientation programme,” NIOS said.

Sarvabhouma-Gurukulam is an approved NIOS -Study Centre, which offers primary, secondary and senior secondary education at Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Gokama (Karnataka).

“The experts in this programme discussed about the diverse learning areas and upskilling requirements of teachers and NIOS centre coordinators for facilitating academic and administrative activities effectively and efficiently,” an official statement said.

“The recent initiatives of NIOS towards Bhartiya Gyan Parampara (IKT) was also discussed during the orientation,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP