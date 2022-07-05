NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) organised a two-day orientation programme for teachers on July 1 and July 2, 2022 at at Sarvabhouma Gurukulam, Gokarna, Karnataka.

Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of MGAHV, Wardha inagurated the event and Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS presided the meeting and delivered the keynote address.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His Holiness Srimadjagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi Mahaswamiji offered the blessings for the two days orientation programme,” NIOS said.

Sarvabhouma-Gurukulam is an approved NIOS -Study Centre, which offers primary, secondary and senior secondary education at Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Gokama (Karnataka).

“The experts in this programme discussed about the diverse learning areas and upskilling requirements of teachers and NIOS centre coordinators for facilitating academic and administrative activities effectively and efficiently,” an official statement said.

“The recent initiatives of NIOS towards Bhartiya Gyan Parampara (IKT) was also discussed during the orientation,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON