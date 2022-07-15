NIRF Ranking 2022: List of top Medical and Dental colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the 2022 edition of NIRF India ranking today on July 15, 2022. The best medical college in India, according to the NIRF ranking for 2022, is All India Institute of Medical Science in Delhi, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

While Saveentha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai is the top Dental college in India followed by the Manipal College of Dental College, Manipal.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Medical College in India

All India Institute of Medical Science in Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Dental College in India

Saveentha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

Manipal College of Dental College, Manipal

Dr. D.Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi topped under ‘pharmacy’ category. Under research category, IISc in Bengaluru topped followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.

Direct link to check Top Medical college in India

Direct link to check Top Dental college in India

