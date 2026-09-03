The Ministry of Education has not yet announced the date when the NIRF Rankings 2026 will be released. The National Institutions Ranking Framework for year 2026 when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

NIRF Rankings 2026: When will India rankings for medical, engineering & others release? check past trends here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Every year, the NIRF Rankings are released between June and September. This year, too, the rankings for all categories are expected to be released this month.

Philippines holds drills to safeguard students from armed intruders

However, the Ministry of Education has not made any announcement for the same to date. With the change in the Union Education Minister, it seems the release date has not been disclosed yet.

NIRF Rankings 2026: Check past trends

Those who are waiting for the rankings to be out can check the past trends here:

2025: Last year, the NIRF Rankings were released on September 4, 2026. Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had released the 10th edition at a special event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In the overall category, IIT Madras secured the top spot, followed by IISCBangalore in second place.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

2024: The India rankings were released on August 12, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In the overall category, the top institute was IIT Madras, and the second topper was IISC, Bangalore.

2023: The NIRF Rankings were released on June 5, 2023. The top two institutes in the overall category were IIT Madras and IISC Bangalore.

In 2022 and 2021, both IIT Madras and IISC Bangalore retained their positions at number one and number two in the overall category.

‘Mission Samarthya’ brings smart learning to rural classrooms in Rajasthan’s Baran

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Like every year, this year too, the list will be released for 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.

NIRF Rankings 2026: Parametres

A Core Committee, set up by MHRD, developed the methodology for ranking institutes and identified the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which the overall institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception. For each category, the parameter changes. The parameters for each category are available on the official website.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NIRF Rankings.