Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona on Monday said he has not approved a single new private school or entertained any proposal for a private university since assuming office, citing concerns over inadequate regulation.

No approval for new pvt schools, varsities over inadequate regulation concerns: Arunachal minister

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Speaking at the first foundation day-cum-scholars' meet of the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars' Forum (RGURSF) near here, Sona said he had put a "blanket ban" on new private school registrations until comprehensive guidelines are redrafted and existing institutions restructured.

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"I have not approved a single private school. A lot of applications have come to me, but I have taken a stand that I am not going to recognise any new private school until and unless there is a proper guideline," he said.

The minister said private schools have an important role in the education system, but their growth must go hand in hand with quality, safety and accountability.

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{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that several schools had been operating without proper adherence to guidelines, and that the existing system of inspection and checklists had "loopholes". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that several schools had been operating without proper adherence to guidelines, and that the existing system of inspection and checklists had "loopholes". {{/usCountry}}

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Sona said the state government has now prepared a fresh set of guidelines for new registrations, and that renewals would be taken up only after the revised framework is implemented.

"Our focus is not merely on increasing the number of institutions, but on ensuring that every school provides a safe, accountable and quality learning environment for our children," he said.

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On private universities, Sona said he had directed the regulatory commission to conduct a confidential study of all such varsities in the state to ascertain whether they were complying with the respective Acts under which they operate.

The minister said the government was also working on a common "mother Act" to regulate private universities in the state.