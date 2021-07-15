Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / No plans to reopen schools in Delhi for now: Arvind Kejriwal
news

No plans to reopen schools in Delhi for now: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the national capital for now.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 07:27 PM IST
No plans to reopen schools in Delhi for now: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the national capital for now.

"Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risk with children. So there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal told reporters.

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi government new delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch

Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP