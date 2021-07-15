No plans to reopen schools in Delhi for now: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the national capital for now.

"Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risk with children. So there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal told reporters.

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.