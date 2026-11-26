Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said a single recruitment exam should be held for posts in different departments that require similar qualifications and duties.

Odisha CM favours single examination for posts requiring similar qualifications (CMO Odisha - X) more less

Majhi shared his views during a meeting with members of the high-powered task force on examination reforms, which has been visiting different states to gather suggestions.

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The central government has set up a task force to introduce reforms in various examinations, including school board exams, engineering and medical entrance tests, and recruitment exams.

"There should be a single, unified examination for recruitment to posts across various departments that require similar qualifications, subject knowledge, and responsibilities. There should be a well-structured annual recruitment process," the chief minister told the task force.

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{{^usCountry}} Noting that the sole objective was to ensure a fair, time-bound, and reliable recruitment process for students and young people, Majhi said it was essential to conduct all examinations in a timely and transparent manner and declare the results promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that the sole objective was to ensure a fair, time-bound, and reliable recruitment process for students and young people, Majhi said it was essential to conduct all examinations in a timely and transparent manner and declare the results promptly. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM informed the task force that since assuming office in Odisha in June 2024, his government has provided 52,514 jobs by conducting various recruitment examinations with complete transparency.

He also highlighted that the state government has introduced several reforms to make the examination process transparent and streamlined. The state has enacted the 'Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024'.

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He further noted that the upper age limit for government jobs has been increased to 42 years, and the cap on the number of attempts for the Odisha Civil Services examination has been removed. A separate Staff Selection Commission has also been established for the 'uniformed services'.

Majhi said the state has constituted a 'Committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms' to make the administrative system, rules, and procedures even simpler, more transparent, and accountable.