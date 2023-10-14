Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha govt declares 10-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Oct 14, 2023 02:35 PM IST

The Odisha government declared a 10-day vacation for schools from October 20 on the occasion of the Durga Puja festival, according to notifications.

All the schools will remain closed for 10 days for the festivities till October 29.

According to notifications issued by the directorates of secondary and elementary education on Friday, all the district education officers have been asked to instruct the school authorities about the puja vacation.

The government also declared October 14 as a holiday on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day marking the end of Pitri Pakshya.

