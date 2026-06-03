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Odisha issues notification for enhancing quota for SC, ST, in medical, tech courses

The state cabinet, led by CM took this decision on April 4 this year, and the Department of ST and SC Development has issued the notification.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 11:01 am IST
PTI |
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The Odisha government on Tuesday issued a notification for implementing the enhanced quota for SC and ST and introducing a quota for the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in medical and technical education starting from the academic year 2026-27.

Odisha issues notification for enhancing quota for SC, ST, in medical, tech courses

The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, took this decision on April 4 this year, and the Department of ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare has issued the notification.

As per the order, the quota for ST students is raised from 12 per cent to 22.50 per cent, while it has been enhanced from 8 per cent to 16.25 per cent for SCs. The state government has introduced an 11.25 per cent quota for OBC students, who are known as SEBC in Odisha.

Seats reserved for the all-India quota will not be included when the total approved seats are considered, it said.

At the same time, the horizontal reservation system and quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will be implemented in accordance with the prevailing norms.

 
odisha government education
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