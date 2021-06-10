Odisha to start livestreaming of school classes on YouTube from June 21

With little possibility of schools reopening from the current academic session due to Covid pandemic, Odisha government plans to start livestreaming online classes for school students of different classes on video-streaming website YouTube from June 21.

In a letter to 13 of the 30 district education officers of the state, State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority(OSEPA) Bhupendra Singh Poonia said the officials in the district have to arrange two classrooms preferably in centre of excellence schools/ Transformation High Schools or schools located near to district headquarter towns for YouTube Live Streaming Virtual Classes. The trial run has to be over by June 17, Poonia wrote.

The districts where the livestreaming classes would be held are Khordha, Balangir, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Koraput Puri, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore and Sambalpur.

Poonia said during live sessions, students can put up questions for subject teachers and those questions will be addressed immediately after the session is over, in a time slot allotted for the interactive question-answer session,”

Live streaming is a intimate method of delivering engaging content to the school community.

The OSEPA in the letter to schools said the classrooms should have walls painted white with low cost sound proofing.

"There should be sufficient light in the room with special lights or halogen for video recording. Rooms should have AC or at least ceiling fans. A white board (preferably of size 5×4 ft) with marker pens and stand for whiteboard and a flex banner of 6×4 ft size with uniform print matter is needed," Poonia wrote.

The other requirements are desktop /laptop with at least 4 GB ram, i5 processor, more than 2 USB ports, 2 cameras, either camcorder video camera or webcam of high resolution with autofocus/zoom, HDMI Capture Card/ HDMI USB adapter, a wireless lapel microphone, stand (tripod or other) for camera.

The YouTube livestreaming for school students comes a year after Odisha school and mass education department tried online learning through WhatsApp, Google Meet, Zoom and Skype. Study materials, contents of different subjects as well as written notes were shared on WhatsApp for students of Class II to X. After classes got over, students were required to post lesson worksheet in their WhatsApp groups. Teachers posted answers in the group by 7 pm. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority also telecast more video lessons on chapters of different subjects for Class X on DD Odia TV channel.