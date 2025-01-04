Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stones for two new Delhi University campuses and a college named after BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar. PM Modi lays foundation stone for two new DU campuses, Veer Savarkar college(PTI)

The project, with an investment of over ₹600 crore, aims to boost educational opportunities and modernise facilities.

The foundation-laying ceremony was held at Ashok Vihar where the prime minister also launched a slew of other infra projects for the national capital.

The East campus at Surajmal Vihar and the West campus at Dwarka Sector 22 are being added to the existing North and South campuses as part of DU's efforts to expand its presence across the city.

The East Campus, spanning 15.25 acres, is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹373 crore. It will offer LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year LLB programme, alongside other multidisciplinary courses.

The campus will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias and two common rooms, spread across a built-up area of 59,618 square metres.

The West Campus, being built at ₹107 crore, will be a new academic block in the first phase. Covering 19,434.28 square metres, it will have 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, seminar halls and separate common rooms for boys and girls.

In addition to the campuses, Modi laid the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, just a five-minute walk from the West Campus.

The college, with a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and an estimated cost of ₹140 crore, will offer modern facilities, including 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms and a canteen.