Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela tomorrow

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will hold the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela on July 11, 2022, as part of the Prime Minister's Skill India Mission, with an aim “to boost career opportunities and practical training.”

The one-day event will feature 36 sectors and more than 1000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades. Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said it will host the event across 200+ locations.

So far, 188410 applicants have participated in the Apprenticeship Mela and 67,035 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform as of today, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Candidates must have a 5th-12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree to participate in the event.

Aspirants will be able to choose among 500+ trades such as welding, electrical work, housekeeping, beauticians, mechanic work, and more, an official statement said.

“Candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability after the training. The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skillsets,” it added.

Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said “We hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country.”