Primary classes in Bihar to resume from March 1, parents reluctant to send kids

Schools in Bihar are all set to commence regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 on Monday amid Covid-19 safety protocols.

The state education department has asked all schools to call students with 50% strength and implement preventative measures. Following the issued guidelines, several Patna schools were seen preparing school campuses on Sunday for welcoming students after a gap of one year.

Patna schools shared that they have decided to heighten safety arrangements and stricter surveillance on students considering fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.

Baldwin Academy’s principal Rajiv Ranjan Sinha said that school premise has been fully sanitised and seating arrangements have been made maintain social distancing.

“We will be extra careful with primary students. Teachers will monitor them throughout the school duration. They will not be left alone anywhere. We have kept hand sanitiser and face masks in each classroom”, he added.

Officials at Gyan Niketan shared that additional staff have been deployed to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols as junior students are returning to campus after a long wait.

Albeit, a large group of parents shared that they are reluctant to send their wards to schools in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Priya Sharma, whose daughter studies in Class 2, said, “As there is a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in past couple of days, I am not feeling safe to send my daughter to school. She will continue regular schooling from the next session.”

Similar opinion was shared Prakash Gupta, whose son studies in Class 5. He said, “As session is about to end, academic activities will gain momentum this month. I will help my son to revise the syllabus at home. I don’t wish to risk his health.”

Meanwhile, several schools have decided not to reopen from March 1. They are planning to conduct online examination and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.

Mary Alphonso, principal of Don Bosco Academy, said, “We will resume primary classes from April 4. Online exam will be conducted for them.”

Similarly, St. Karen’s High School and DAV Public High School also shared that they will conduct online examination for students in March.

“We conducted a survey to asses parents’ consent on sending their wards to school for offline classes. We received less than 30% positive response. So, we have deferred conducting regular classes decision”, said principal Seema Singh.

The state education department had allowed reopening of schools for primary classes on February 19 after meeting with crisis management group.

“The department will hold a review meeting to decide continuance or discontinuance of regular primary classes after 15 days”, said an official.