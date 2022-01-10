Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Prof V Kamakoti to be next director of IIT Madras
news

Prof V Kamakoti to be next director of IIT Madras

An Alumnus of IIT Madras, Prof. Kamakoti is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras
Prof. Kamakoti will be succeeding Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who is stepping down after completing two terms, an official release here said.(File)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:10 PM IST
PTI |

Prof V Kamakoti will be the next Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), the premier institute announced on Monday. He will be succeeding Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who is stepping down after completing two terms, an official release here said. 

An Alumnus of IIT Madras, Prof. Kamakoti is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India.He designed India's first Indigenously-developed Microprocessor 'SHAKTI,' it said. Among others, during Ramamurthi's tenure, IIT-M was ranked No.1 in 'Overall' Category for three consecutive years in India Rankings released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, it said.On his successor, Ramamurthi said, that with Kamakoti at the helm, "IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years." "He is an excellent teacher and researcher and an able administrator. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cybersecurity. The institute and the country will benefit tremendously from his services," he said. Kamakoti, who is a faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, led the research team that designed and booted up 'SHAKTI' that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems. Kamakoti, appointed by the Union Commerce Ministry in 2017 as the Chairman of a Taskforce on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for development across various fields has been presented with a number of awards, the release said. He said, "in the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on Inter disciplinary translational research of relevance to our nation." "We have also reached out to large number of students through NPTEL, Swayam and On-line degree programs. With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy," Kamakoti added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit director
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP