Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Promote class 11 students by July 15, Bengal HC council tells schools
news

Promote class 11 students by July 15, Bengal HC council tells schools

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Tuesday asked school authorities to complete the formalities relating to promotion of students from class 11 to the next class by July 15.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Promote class 11 students by July 15, Bengal HC council tells schools

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Tuesday asked school authorities to complete the formalities relating to promotion of students from class 11 to the next class by July 15.

The council had on April 30 said that the annual examination to promote students from class 11 to 12 will not be required this year in view of the pandemic situation and the respective higher secondary schools will promote students to the next class.

The council on June 8 asked guardians to come to the school premises with the identity card of their wards to complete the admission procedure by strictly maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the board examinations in the state for classes 10 and 12 will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 situation.

The evaluation method will be decided by experts in a week's time so that the careers of the candidates were not at stake, Banerjee had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
class 11 results calcutta high court education
TRENDING NEWS

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP