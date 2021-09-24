QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Top 10 Indian universities, check here

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released. The list released contains many International and Indian Universities for this year. Out of total of 550 institutes that highlighted graduate employment processes and outcomes, 12 Indian universities and institutes have made it to the list.

Six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Delhi University (DU) and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) are among the list. The complete list of the top 10 Indian universities as per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 can be checked below.

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Top 10 Indian universities

Name of the Institute Rankings Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay 101-110 Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi 131-140 Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras 151-160 Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur 201-250 Delhi University, DU 201-250 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani 251-300 Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur 251-300 Mumbai University 251-300 Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru 301-500 OP Jindal Global University 301-500

The scores for the rankings are calculated on the basis of ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace. The official website also reads, “Each of the universities ranked below has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace.”