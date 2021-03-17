Home / Education / News / Rajasthan Assembly passes demand for grants for higher education
news

Rajasthan Assembly passes demand for grants for higher education

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the demand for grants for higher education by voice vote amid an uproar by the BJP over the phone-tapping row.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the demand for grants for higher education by voice vote.(HT file)

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the demand for grants for higher education by voice vote amid an uproar by the BJP over the phone-tapping row.

The opposition legislators stormed into the well of the House, staged a sit-in and shouted slogans against the government even as state Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati replied to a discussion over the issue.

The BJP legislators continued their dharna even after the House passed the demand for grants of more than 370.60 billion by voice vote.

Bhati said the state government's focus is on skill development and quality education.

The minister said in the past two years, Rajasthan's gross enrolment ratio in higher education has increased from 21.7 to about 25 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
skill development quality education gross enrolment ratio rajasthan news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP