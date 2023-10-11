Samsung India announces the winning teams of Solve for Tomorrow 2023, top 3 teams receive prize money of 1.5 crore

Samsung India announced the top three winning teams of Solve for Tomorrow 2023, its youth education and innovation competition.

The three teams received a total prize money of INR 1.5 crore to further improve their ideas and turn them into reality.(Handout)

According to a press release by Samsung India, the winning teams are NIT Surat, which has developed an automated beach-cleaning robot called Sweep; Stemly, which has developed a conversational AI tool to help women choose STEM and Think, which has built a personal cooling device called ‘Kavach’ for those who work outdoors. The three teams received a total prize money of ₹1.5 crore to further improve their ideas and turn them into reality.

The winning teams were also awarded a certificate and a trophy. All members of the Top 10 teams also received a certificate from Samsung, IIT Delhi and MeitY Startup Hub. They were also given Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone and a cash prize of ₹100000. The three winning teams were selected after the Grand Finale event in New Delhi where the top 10 teams made their final pitches and showcased their prototypes to the Grand Jury, stated the media release

The final event was attended by top executives and employees of Samsung, the Grand Jury, and representatives from the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi and mentors of the 10 teams.

According to the press release, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2023 started in April when Samsung invited ideas from 16-22-year-olds to solve problems around four themes – Education and Learning, Health and Wellness, Environment and sustainability, and Diversity and inclusion. Over 6,500 teams from across 500 cities, towns and villages submitted their ideas of which the Top 30 teams were selected. These teams went through an intense boot camp at IIT Delhi.

“Youth has the power to think out of the box and bring innovations to life. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a platform to nurture this thinking and we are extremely proud to see young innovators have the ambition to change the world and transform the lives of people. We congratulate all the winners of Solve for Tomorrow 2023 and wish them the best for an exciting journey ahead. At Samsung, we firmly believe that each one of the young innovators holds the promise of contributing significantly to India’s growth story," said Mr JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The top 10 teams, representing 25 young innovators, came from cities as diverse as Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, Lakhimpur and Golaghat in Assam, Darjeeling in West Bengal, Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Ernakulam in Kerala, besides Chennai and Delhi, mentioned the press release.