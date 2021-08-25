Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Schools Reopening: Gujarat schools to reopen on September 2 for classes 6 to 8
news

Schools Reopening: Gujarat schools to reopen on September 2 for classes 6 to 8

Gujarat schools for classes 6 to 8 to reopen from September 2 onwards. The schools will be reopened and offline classes will be conducted.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Schools Reopening: Gujarat schools to reopen on September 2 for classes 6 to 8

Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools in the state from September 2 onwards. The offline classes for classes 6 to 8 across the state will begin from next week onwards, informed Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The Education Minister had earlier said that the decision on reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 will be taken after August 15.

The schools will reopen by following all the SOPs issued by the state and central government for reopening. Maintaining social distancing in classes and outside the school premises, use of face masks and sanitisers is a must for all students, teachers and non teaching staffs.

The state government had already opened schools for classes 9 to 11 from July 26 onwards. The government had decided to allot 50 percent capacity with all coronavirus-related guidelines in place. The government said students who are willing to attend physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
schools reopening gujarat school education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Four arrested for setting up proxy candidates for job exams: Police

Formulation of NEP live example of cooperative federalism: Dharmendra Pradhan

Schools, higher education institutes to reopen in Tripura from Wednesday

Tripura: Trainees of five DIETs protest demanding final exams in online mode
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP