Education / News / SGPC college teachers await 8 months' salary
news

SGPC college teachers await 8 months' salary

“It has become difficult for us to manage without salaries now,” a teacher said.
SGPC college teachers await 8 months' salary (Representational image) (HT Archive)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Eight months on, teachers and employees of Dashmesh Khalsa College in Zirakpur, Mohali, have not got their salaries. The college is run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and is affiliated with Punjabi University, Patiala.

“It has become difficult for us to manage without salaries now,” a teacher said.

While on the other hand, the SGPC committee said they were helpless as they don’t have funds.

Around 50 employees, including 27 teachers in the college, have not been paid the salaries since March this year. The college has 400 students and is running undergraduate courses.

SGPC secretary Sukhminder Singh said, “We don’t have funds now and are passing through financial straits. The SGPC’s main source of income is through offerings. Due to the pandemic, the footfall of devotees has come down. The government is providing 20% lesser grants against aided posts, which has further increased the burden. We are still trying to work out to pay the teachers’ due”.

One of the teachers said, “It has become difficult for us to work. We have been requesting them time and again, but they say they have not got the budget”.

Karambir Singh, principal of the college, said, “There was a delay and we are hopeful that we will soon get the grant.”

