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Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre signs MoU with Kanpur university

Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre signs MoU with Kanpur university

Updated on: May 16, 2026 02:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, In a major step towards military excellence and academic empowerment, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre in Fatehgarh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre signs MoU with Kanpur university

This transformative partnership, executed under the university's D-CODE initiative, aims to advance higher education, technical training, and skill development for Army personnel, Agniveers, and their dependents across the entire regiment, an official statement said on Saturday.

The strategic collaboration provides the military community with structured, flexible learning access to UGC-DEB-approved graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certification programmes.

Eligible individuals can pursue degrees in Computer Applications, Business Administration, and Arts, creating strong pathways for academic advancement and post-service career opportunities.

A key highlight of this future-oriented partnership is its focus on niche, emerging technologies. Training modules will equip personnel with vital skills in futuristic, multi-disciplinary fields, including robotics, Artificial Intelligence , cybersecurity and drone and Unmanned Aircraft Systems technology.

Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain, Commandant of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre, said, "This positive endeavour is aimed at ensuring personal and intellectual growth of our personnel. Equipping our jawans, Agniveers, and their families with future-ready digital and managerial skills ensures they remain competitive and empowered."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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