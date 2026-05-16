Lucknow, In a major step towards military excellence and academic empowerment, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre in Fatehgarh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre signs MoU with Kanpur university

This transformative partnership, executed under the university's D-CODE initiative, aims to advance higher education, technical training, and skill development for Army personnel, Agniveers, and their dependents across the entire regiment, an official statement said on Saturday.

The strategic collaboration provides the military community with structured, flexible learning access to UGC-DEB-approved graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certification programmes.

Eligible individuals can pursue degrees in Computer Applications, Business Administration, and Arts, creating strong pathways for academic advancement and post-service career opportunities.

A key highlight of this future-oriented partnership is its focus on niche, emerging technologies. Training modules will equip personnel with vital skills in futuristic, multi-disciplinary fields, including robotics, Artificial Intelligence , cybersecurity and drone and Unmanned Aircraft Systems technology.

Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain, Commandant of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre, said, "This positive endeavour is aimed at ensuring personal and intellectual growth of our personnel. Equipping our jawans, Agniveers, and their families with future-ready digital and managerial skills ensures they remain competitive and empowered."

Commenting on the initiative, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, Vice Chancellor of CSJM University, said, "This agreement is a major milestone in the direction of nation-building. It provides a gateway to new dimensions of learning, ensuring our soldiers can seamlessly continue their intellectual development and higher education while serving the nation."

The ceremony was attended by the Commandant, Deputy Commandant, the Vice Chancellor, Deans and senior university faculty, reaffirming their shared commitment to empowering the nation's warriors and their families through knowledge and innovation.

The programme saw registration of almost 600 Agniveers, serving soldiers including families. The university has pledged support in opening a learning Centre soon at Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre, Fatehgarh, UP.

The next batch registration will commence in the month of July when the registration opens, the statement said.

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