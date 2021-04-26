Home / Education / News / Sikkim shuts school, colleges as COVID cases spike
news

Sikkim shuts school, colleges as COVID cases spike

Sikkim reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,306, an official said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Sikkim government has decided to close down all educational institutions till May 31 due to the surge in the cases, according to a notification issued by the Education Department.(ANI File)

Sikkim reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,306, an official said.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 672 samples.

East Sikkim registered the highest 126 new cases, followed by 14 in South Sikkim and eight in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state also reported the death of one more person due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 138, the official said.

There are 934 active cases in the state at present.

While 161 have migrated out, 6,073 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state government has decided to close down all educational institutions till May 31 due to the surge in the cases, according to a notification issued by the Education Department.

Sikkim reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,306, an official said.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 672 samples.

East Sikkim registered the highest 126 new cases, followed by 14 in South Sikkim and eight in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state also reported the death of one more person due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 138, the official said.

There are 934 active cases in the state at present.

While 161 have migrated out, 6,073 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state government has decided to close down all educational institutions till May 31 due to the surge in the cases, according to a notification issued by the Education Department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in india covid-19 sikkim govt schools shut
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP