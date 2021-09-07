Sisodia launches 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi govt schools

In an effort aimed at helping youth acquire business skills, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi government school students of classes 11 and 12.

"The Business Blasters program will serve as a milestone in the progress of the country. It has been launched for students of Delhi government schools of classes 11-12," said Sisodia during the launch of the programme at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, he also laid emphasis on the youth becoming job creators rather than job seekers.

"That day is not far when youth will create employment instead of asking for it. We have to create an image that India is a country of literate and able youth who do not ask for jobs but create them," he said.

Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister, said the country does not have enough jobs for the youth who have completed their education and added that the Delhi government will organise competitions at the district and state level for youth.

"Under this program, children will be trained for entrepreneurship skills. Competitions will be held at the district and state levels. A total of 1000 children will qualify for the district-level competition from which 10 winners be selected. These winners will get direct admission to Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)," Sisodia noted.

The 'Business Blasters' programme was started at the School of Excellence in Khichripur under a pilot project. Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. In this project, nine groups of 41 children were formed and each child was given seed money of at least ₹1,000. These children made huge profits in the project.