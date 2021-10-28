Six research scholars from IIT Patna bag PM's Research Fellowship grant

As many as six research scholars of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) have received the prestigious Prime Minister's Research Fellowship-2021 (PMRF) , said officials on Wednesday.

IIT-P’s research scholars including Sonu of mathematics department, Tonmoy Sharma of mechanical engineering, Saurabh Sharma of computer science and engineering, Abhisek Tiwari of computer science and engineering, Babaji Charan Sahoo of physics, Pradosh Basu of physics and Sandeep Kumar of computer science and engineering have been selected for the fellowship this year.

As per ministry of education, selected candidates get a fellowship of ₹70,000 per month for the first two years, ₹75,000 per month for the third year, and ₹80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth year. Besides, a research grant of ₹2 lakh per year is also granted to eligible fellows for five years to cover academic contingency expenses and travel expenses.

The Prime Minister's Research Fellows scheme was launched in the year 2018-19 to improve the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. The scheme offers fellowships to attract the best talents in the country and make them pursue innovative research in various fields of science and technology.

There are 37 PMRF granting institutions including all IITs and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru (IISc) and some of the top Central Universities which can nominate eligible scholars for this fellowship.

