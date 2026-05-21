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SMC guidelines not for private unaided schools: Education Ministry

SMC guidelines not for private unaided schools: Education Ministry

Updated on: May 21, 2026 02:11 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Education Ministry on Thursday clarified that the School Management Committee Guidelines 2026 are not applicable to private unaided schools that do not receive government aid or grants.

SMC guidelines not for private unaided schools: Education Ministry

The clarification came amid concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the implementation of the guidelines.

However, the ministry said such schools are still encouraged to constitute School Management Committees to promote greater transparency, accountability and participatory governance.

"With reference to concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the School Management Committee Guidelines 2026, the Ministry of Education clarifies that the Guidelines are not applicable to private unaided schools covered under Section 2 of the RTE Act, provided such institutions do not receive any aid or grants from the appropriate government or local authority towards meeting their expenses," the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry also stressed that education is a shared responsibility of the government, schools, parents and the community.

They also emphasise proactive monitoring of student attendance and teacher engagement to enhance learning outcomes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ministry of education
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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