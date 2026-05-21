New Delhi, The Education Ministry on Thursday clarified that the School Management Committee Guidelines 2026 are not applicable to private unaided schools that do not receive government aid or grants.

SMC guidelines not for private unaided schools: Education Ministry

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The clarification came amid concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the implementation of the guidelines.

However, the ministry said such schools are still encouraged to constitute School Management Committees to promote greater transparency, accountability and participatory governance.

"With reference to concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the School Management Committee Guidelines 2026, the Ministry of Education clarifies that the Guidelines are not applicable to private unaided schools covered under Section 2 of the RTE Act, provided such institutions do not receive any aid or grants from the appropriate government or local authority towards meeting their expenses," the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry also stressed that education is a shared responsibility of the government, schools, parents and the community.

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{{^usCountry}} "Strengthening collaboration among parents, schools and other stakeholders is essential to improving the overall functioning of schools and ensuring better learning outcomes for children," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Strengthening collaboration among parents, schools and other stakeholders is essential to improving the overall functioning of schools and ensuring better learning outcomes for children," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 6 launched the guidelines, underscoring the need for stronger community participation, improved school infrastructure and updated pedagogy in line with the National Education Policy 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 6 launched the guidelines, underscoring the need for stronger community participation, improved school infrastructure and updated pedagogy in line with the National Education Policy 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pradhan had underlined that SMCs are not a new concept but have evolved over time and remain central to improving learning outcomes and governance in schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradhan had underlined that SMCs are not a new concept but have evolved over time and remain central to improving learning outcomes and governance in schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The guidelines introduced several key reforms, including a single SMC for all classes from 'Balvatika' to Class 12, aimed at strengthening school-level governance and continuity in decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guidelines introduced several key reforms, including a single SMC for all classes from 'Balvatika' to Class 12, aimed at strengthening school-level governance and continuity in decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The guidelines clearly define the roles and responsibilities of SMCs and member secretaries, with a focus on improved accountability, transparency and financial oversight in school management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guidelines clearly define the roles and responsibilities of SMCs and member secretaries, with a focus on improved accountability, transparency and financial oversight in school management. {{/usCountry}}

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They also emphasise proactive monitoring of student attendance and teacher engagement to enhance learning outcomes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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