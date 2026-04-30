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Students in Delhi govt schools will get textbooks before summer break, HC told

Students in Delhi govt schools will get textbooks before summer break, HC told

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that students in all government schools will receive their textbooks for the current academic session before the beginning of the summer vacation.

Students in Delhi govt schools will get textbooks before summer break, HC told

The statement was made before Justice Sachin Datta who was hearing a petition by NGO Social Jurist seeking initiation of contempt action against the secretary for "deliberate and intentional disobedience" of a 2024 judicial order on providing educational material to students in a timely manner.

The judge issued notice to the official on the contempt petition and took on record the assurance given by a government official present for the hearing.

The NGO, represented by lawyer Ashok Agarwal, submitted that lakhs of students studying in classes 1 to 8 in Delhi government schools were suffering due to failure of authorities to provide textbooks for the current academic session that began on April 1, which affected their right to education.

Delhi government standing counsel said tenders were floated and consequently, 10 lakh students have received the books and another around eight lakh were remaining, who will also receive their books in the next few days.

It said the secretary also issued a formal communication in 2024, clearly directing that the entire tendering and supply process must be completed in such a manner that textbooks were made available to students by the last week of March or at the very beginning of the academic session, i.e. on or around April 1.

"In spite of the aforesaid orders, assurances, affidavits and binding undertakings, the Respondent has failed to comply with the same in their true letter and spirit. The academic session for the year 2026-27 commenced on 01.04.2026, and even after lapse of considerable time, no textbooks have been supplied to the students, resulting in severe prejudice to their education and academic progress," the plea alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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