Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: IISc tops, top 10 Indian Universities

Published on Oct 12, 2022 07:37 PM IST

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023 have been released. IISc has topped the list among Indian Universities. Check the other top 10 universities.

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: IISc tops, top 10 Indian Universities(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023 has been announced. This year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has secured the top place among the Indian universities.

Five Indian universities made it into the world's top 500 varsities. IISc has been placed under 251-300 bracket. The complete list of top 10 Indian Universities is enlisted below.

Top 10 Indian Universities

BracketName of the Institute
251-300 IISc
351-400JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
351-400Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 
401-500Alagappa University 
401-500Mahatma Gandhi University 
501-600 IIT Ropar 
501-600 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 
501-600Jamia Millia Islamia 
501-600Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 
601-800BHU

In total, 22 Indian universities made it below rank 800 - three of which were debutant entries. DTU, Graphic Era University, IIT Indore, IIIT, Delhi, Jamia Hamdard University, JNU, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, KIIT University also have been put under 601-800 bracket.

