TN govt to sign MoU with Centre for implementation of PM SHRI Schools scheme

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department informed that the state government has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Education Ministry to implement the PM SHRI scheme in the state. PM SHRI is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.(HT Photo)

The MoU will be signed by the Tamil Nadu government before the beginning of the academic year 2024-25.

PM SHRI is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and emerge as an exemplary school over a period of time and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

The PM SHRI schools will deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and will strive to create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.

The PM SHRI Schools will be developed as green schools incorporating environment-friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic-free, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions and practises related to protection of the environment, climate change-related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.