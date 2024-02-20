 Union Education Minister inaugurates 211 PM SHRI schools in Chhattisgarh | Education - Hindustan Times
Union Education Minister inaugurates 211 PM SHRI schools in Chhattisgarh

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2024 03:28 PM IST

While addressing the event, Pradhan expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for strengthening the education ecosystem of the country with schemes like PM SHRI.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, inaugurated 211 PM SHRI schools in Raipur on Monday.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, inaugurated 211 PM SHRI schools in Raipur on Monday.(File Photo)
Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, inaugurated 211 PM SHRI schools in Raipur on Monday.(File Photo)

He commended the students of the state for their confidence and hard work and said that their ability to think critically will propel them ahead. He also applauded the Chief Minister for making education a priority.

Other dignitaries including the Minister of Education, Government of Chhattisgarh, Brijmohan Aggarwal; Members of Parliament, Sunil Soni, Rajesh Munat, Purandar Mishra, Moti Lal Sahu, Guru Khushwant Saheb; Secretary, Department of School and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar; Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Vipin Kumar and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also inaugurated a Digital Library for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Virtual Reality labs for Navodaya Vidyalaya of the State.

The dignitaries also visited an exhibition set up by the school students. Three short films on the PM SHRI Yojana, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya were also shown during the event.

