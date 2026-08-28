The Bihar government has decided to conduct Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) in a single phase, accepting a key demand of protesting students. The decision to conduct the exam in a single shift was taken during a meeting between government officials and student representatives on August 27.

TRE-4 single-phase exam to recruitment calendar: 10 key decisions by Bihar government (PTI)

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The state government also announced the formation of a "Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms" to recommend improvements to various examinations. This committee will be chaired by a judge of the Patna High Court and will also hear students' complaints related to various examinations.

Along with this, the government has shared nine other decisions covering recruitment calendars, age limits, domicile policy, transparency in examinations and mechanisms for addressing student grievances.

10 key decisions by the Bihar government

The list of 10 key decisions announced by the state government is given here:

1. TRE-4 in single phase: The government has decided to conduct the BPSC TRE 4.0 examination in a single phase.

2. Probe into examination-related concerns: Issues concerning transparency in the 70th BPSC examination, timely conduct of recruitment examinations by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the probe into the 1,799-post Daroga recruitment examination, and the Bihar Eligibility Test (BET) for assistant professor recruitment will be considered by the examination reform committee.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Librarian recruitment: The government has decided to initiate necessary action at the earliest regarding the recruitment process against vacant librarian posts in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Librarian recruitment: The government has decided to initiate necessary action at the earliest regarding the recruitment process against vacant librarian posts in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Separate quota for contractual employees: A high-level committee will examine the issue of awarding marks and weightage to contractual employees in Bihar's recruitment processes and the possibility of fixing a separate quota for them in accordance with government provisions.

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5. Maximum domicile policy: The government will examine the implementation of a maximum domicile policy across Bihar's recruitment processes. Further action will be taken after obtaining legal advice and in accordance with the applicable rules.

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6. Upper age limit: Proposals related to the maximum age limit in recruitment processes will be placed before the examination reform committee, with consensus expressed on the matter.

7. Recruitment calendar: The government has agreed to the demand for issuing a recruitment calendar and ensuring strict adherence to it so that examinations and recruitment processes are conducted on time.

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8. Greater transparency in BPSC exams: For recruitment examinations conducted by the BPSC, the government has agreed to place before the high court a judge-led committee a proposal to make transparency in question papers, OMR sheets and answer books mandatory.

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9. Paper leak investigations: Investigations into alleged paper leaks in examinations conducted by the BPSC, including the Assistant District Agriculture Officer (ADAO) and sanitary-related examinations, are being carried out by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), with necessary action being taken as per rules.

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10. Transparency and accountability: The government has expressed its commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness and accountability in all competitive examinations. It has also decided to immediately withdraw the Education Department's letter No. 162/G dated August 24, 2026.

Apart from these decisions, the government has launched a "Student Assistance Portal" and "Student Assistance Camps" through which students can submit complaints and seek resolution of their problems. The government said these mechanisms are intended to ensure that student grievances are addressed within 30 days.